4th suspect arrested in Australian tourists fraud case

A fourth suspect was arrested on Monday afternoon for allegedly defrauding an Australian couple.

Police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena said the 35-year- old suspect was apprehended by the K9 unit and Hawks in Dutywa.

“He is the fourth suspect to be arrested following the crime in which an Australian couple were defrauded in Mthatha last month.”

She said three other suspects had been remanded in custody and were denied bail last week.

The fourth suspect is due to appear at the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for a charge of fraud.

His car, which is suspected to have been used during the commission of the crime, was confiscated.

Koena said the couple were driving along the N2 when they were allegedly pulled off the road by two unknown men in a silver VW Polo with one of them wearing a reflector jacket labelled Eastern Cape Tourism Board.

“It is further alleged that the suspects demanded a tourism voucher claiming that the victims should pay tourism fee and they further took them to an ATM where their three bank cards were retained. After the suspects fled, they noticed that an undisclosed amount of money was robbed.”

She said four reflector jackets labelled Eastern Cape Tourism Board, a receipt book and R3.450 were found in their vehicles.