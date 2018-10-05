Power supply to be interrupted in Wilsonia

The electricity supply will be interrupted to consumers supplied by Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality in Wilsonia on Sunday, October 7 from 7am to 5pm.

The purpose of the interruption is for BCM to carry out maintenance at Wilsonia Street substation, Robbie de Lange 2 substation, Buffalo Timbers substation, Dunlop Switching Chamber, Tek Electronics Switching Chamber, Chicks Switching Chamber and Turin Industries substation.

City manager Andile Sihlala said several businesses will be affected by the outage.

He warned consumers to treat all apparatus as being live throughout the whole period as the power may be restored at any time between the scheduled time.

“It is strongly recommended that all non-essential appliances be switched off or disconnected from the supply during this period in order to prevent damages thereto when the supply is restored.”