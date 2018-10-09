Gonubie’s falling apart but councillor has a plan

Dilapidated roads a priority and cleaning up for tourists

Gonubie’s boardwalks are crumbling, roads are collapsing, the potholes are horrendous, bush is encroaching across walkways and its bird sanctuary has “gone to the dogs”. There is a lot of work for DA ward 29 councillor Andre Swart, but the former chairperson of the local ratepayers’ association says he is up to it.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.