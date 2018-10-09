IEC grants BCM 13 more stations

In preparation for the upcoming general and provincial elections, the Independent Electoral Commission has increased voting stations in Buffalo City Metro following a huge demand after the 2016 local government elections. This was revealed by the commission’s BCM regional manager Kholiswa Bana during the stakeholders session held with councillors and traditional leaders at the East London City Hall on Monday.

