IEC grants BCM 13 more stations
Metro ‘in crisis’ with eligible voters not collecting IDs
In preparation for the upcoming general and provincial elections, the Independent Electoral Commission has increased voting stations in Buffalo City Metro following a huge demand after the 2016 local government elections. This was revealed by the commission’s BCM regional manager Kholiswa Bana during the stakeholders session held with councillors and traditional leaders at the East London City Hall on Monday.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.