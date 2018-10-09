Residents, BCM blame each other
King William’s Town residents are complaining that the streets are littered with trash – and it has worsened over the past two weeks. Denzil Smith, a Breidbach resident, complained that the town was so filthy that pedestrians “can’t even walk on the pavement”. He wanted to know why this was allowed to happen.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.