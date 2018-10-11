But‚ the JICS says the Health Care Policy and Procedure Manual makes it clear that a mentally ill inmate should under no circumstances be placed in a single cell without a 24-hour guard.

“In this matter we found that DCS had breached its policy and procedure manual by not compelling mentally ill inmates to take medication and also by placing an inmate with a mental illness in a single cell without guarding him around the clock‚” Van der Westhuizen said.

JICS said reports by Department of Correctional Services have not been satisfactory. “The non-compliance by DCS is a threat to JICS’s oversight effectiveness‚” Van der Westhuizen said.

According to the report every time an inmate refused treatment‚ they were made to sign a consent form. However‚ according to the Health Care Policy and Procedure Manual‚ inmates with mental illness must be compelled to take medication.