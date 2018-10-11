Sad day as Jenny the bear is put down

Jenny, the 35-year-old East London Zoo brown bear, has been put down. This was confirmed by BCM spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya on Wednesday. There was public outrage and calls for the zoo to be shut down earlier in 2018 after photographs of poorly-looking Jenny and her daughter, Gina, circulated on social media.

