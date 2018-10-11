Sad day as Jenny the bear is put down
Jenny, the 35-year-old East London Zoo brown bear, has been put down. This was confirmed by BCM spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya on Wednesday. There was public outrage and calls for the zoo to be shut down earlier in 2018 after photographs of poorly-looking Jenny and her daughter, Gina, circulated on social media.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.