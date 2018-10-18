BCM rates, services collection plummets

Report also reveals abysmal spend in several vital budgets

Rates and services collection in Buffalo City Metro plunged to 71.2% in September. Sluggish expenditure in a number of vital areas of BCM budgets were recorded in this latter part of the year, according to a 2018-19 report by acting chief financial officer Siyabulela Peter. The report was presented to the metro’s finance portfolio committee on Wednesday.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.