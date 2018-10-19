Legends marathon road closures
The N2 between King William’s Town and East London will be temporarily closed to traffic travelling from King William’s Town to East London on Sunday, October 21, for the duration of the Legends Ultra Marathon. The North-East Expressway incoming lane from Wyse Avenue up to Buffalo Park Drive will also be closed for a portion of the day.
