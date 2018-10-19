Wilsonia electricity outage on Sunday

The electricity supply will be interrupted to consumers supplied by the Buffalo City Metro in Wilsonia on Sunday from 7am till 5pm, weather permitting.

The alternate date for the outage is October 28.According city manager, Andile Sihlahla, the purpose of the interruption is for BCMM to carry out maintenance at the Tek Corp Switching Chamber, Old Regent substation, Distillers Corp substation, Leo Laden Street 2 substation, Leo Laden Street 3 mini-substation, Much Asphalt substation and Leo Laden Street substation.

He said a several businesses operating in the area will be affected by the outage.He warned consumers to treat all apparatus as being live throughout the whole period as the power may be restored at any time.

“It is strongly recommended that all non-essential appliances be switched off or disconnected from the supply during this period in order to prevent damages thereto when the supply is restored.”