WATCH | Taxi fight disrupts services
Two associations involved in running battles over route in East London CBD
A battle over a main taxi route has sparked a running battle between two main taxi associations which closed down East London’s CBD momentarily on Friday.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.