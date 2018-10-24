Pool stagnates as funds dry up

NU2 residents stuck with haven for criminals as project goalposts drift

Work on the the Mdantsane NU2 swimming pool stopped when Buffalo City Metro ran out of funds. This was revealed by BCM mayor Xola Pakati to the Daily Dispatch on Tuesday. He was commenting after Friday’s heated imbizo where angry Mdantsane residents had protested over the stalled pool work. While Pakati was expected to update the residents on progress, he merely said the municipality was looking into the matter of the swimming pool.

