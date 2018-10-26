Five months without water
Leaches Bay family who turned ablution block into home struggle on
A family who turned an ablution block into a home say they have been cut off from municipal services. The Koen family said their house near the Water World Fun Park in Leaches Bay area in East London has been without running water for almost five months now. Scharon Koen, 50, said they were struggling.
