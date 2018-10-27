Workers march against city manager

Buffalo City Metro (BCM) workers downed tools on Friday to march to City Hall with a long list of grievances.At the centre was city manager Andile Sihlahla, who they accused of failing to resolve many grievances. The workers are affiliated to the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu). About 500 workers marched from the North End Stadium escorted by law enforcement.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.