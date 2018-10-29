Planned power outage: Mdantsane's Zone 15
The electricity supply will be interrupted to consumers supplied by Buffalo City Metro in Mdantsane on Monday from 9am to 4pm. According to a post on BCMM Electrical Info Centre facebook page, the purpose of the interruption is for BCM to carry out maintenance on the Fort Jackson Substation. The post stated that the area to be affected by the outage will be Zone 15, Erf's 886 to 1191.
