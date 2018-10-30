BCM rolls out surveillance system
Buffalo City Metro is rolling up its sleeves to curb crime ahead of the festive season with the installation of surveillance cameras throughout city and fibre optic cables for fast internet and Wi-Fi hotspots at a value of about R6m. Three contractors – EOH, Eyabantu electrical engineering and Mihlekuthi Trading – are rolling out the project.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.