BCM rolls out surveillance system

Buffalo City Metro is rolling up its sleeves to curb crime ahead of the festive season with the installation of surveillance cameras throughout city and fibre optic cables for fast internet and Wi-Fi hotspots at a value of about R6m. Three contractors – EOH, Eyabantu electrical engineering and Mihlekuthi Trading – are rolling out the project.

