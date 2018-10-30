Qumza project back on track
New contractor’s deadline is March 2021 – and bill is R152m higher
The troubled multimillion-rand Qumza Highway construction project in Mdantsane is back on track with a new company hired by Buffalo City Metro to resume the work. Initially, the project was budgeted at R117m. However, BCM spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya told the Daily Dispatch the new contractor, Stefanutti Stocks, would be paid R269m.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.