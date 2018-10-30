Qumza project back on track

New contractor’s deadline is March 2021 – and bill is R152m higher

The troubled multimillion-rand Qumza Highway construction project in Mdantsane is back on track with a new company hired by Buffalo City Metro to resume the work. Initially, the project was budgeted at R117m. However, BCM spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya told the Daily Dispatch the new contractor, Stefanutti Stocks, would be paid R269m.

