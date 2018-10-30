Residents will not budge from RDP houses
Residents who illegally occupied RDP houses under construction in Buffalo Flats area have vowed to permanently occupy the houses in the area after the eviction case was postponed to December 13 in the East London court on Tuesday. Clinton Koert, the spokesperson for Plaaslike Besorgde Inwoners (PBI), a group representing the community said the people won’t vacate the houses until Buffalo City Metro (BCM) provided them with alternative houses.
