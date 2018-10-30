Wheel stealers on a roll

Dorchester Heights residents wake up to find their cars on bricks

Thieves with a taste for biscuit wheels are on the loose in Dorchester Heights. The recent spate of car tyres being stolen off cars in the normally safe East London suburb has left residents on high alert. According to social media posts, thieves have been targeting the area this month. Owners have woken up to find their vehicles sitting on bricks.

