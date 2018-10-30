Wheel stealers on a roll
Dorchester Heights residents wake up to find their cars on bricks
Thieves with a taste for biscuit wheels are on the loose in Dorchester Heights. The recent spate of car tyres being stolen off cars in the normally safe East London suburb has left residents on high alert. According to social media posts, thieves have been targeting the area this month. Owners have woken up to find their vehicles sitting on bricks.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.