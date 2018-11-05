2 Eastern Cape women killed in separate attacks
Two Eastern Cape women were killed in separate attacks over the weekend. According to police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha, 64-year-old Nomatamsanqa Matanga was shot dead on Thursday at Nteza village outside Ngqamakhwe.
