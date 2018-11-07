BCM embarks on water, electricity support programme

Buffalo City Metro residents who can't afford to buy electricity can register for the municipality’s indigent support programme to receive six kilolitres of water and a free 50 units of electricity - an equivalent R652.90 - to their accounts once a month. BCM has urged poor residents to register for free water and electricity through the Indigent Registration Campaign across 40 identified villages in the metro.

