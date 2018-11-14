WATCH | DA councillors walk out of meeting on festive funds
Disgruntled Buffalo City Metro DA councillors walked out of a special council meeting on Wednesday amid a discussion over BCM’s 2018 festive season sponsorship programme. The party’s caucus leader Terence Fritz said in council that the councillors wanted to excuse themselves from the meeting as they believed approving the funds was a procurement process.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.