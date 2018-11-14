WATCH | DA councillors walk out of meeting on festive funds

Disgruntled Buffalo City Metro DA councillors walked out of a special council meeting on Wednesday amid a discussion over BCM’s 2018 festive season sponsorship programme. The party’s caucus leader Terence Fritz said in council that the councillors wanted to excuse themselves from the meeting as they believed approving the funds was a procurement process.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.