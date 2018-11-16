City

BCM’s new braais crumble within weeks

Councillor questions workmanship and the high costs for the units

By Tyler Riddin - 16 November 2018

Questions are being raised over the quality and cost of new braai stands erected in an East London holiday spot on behalf of Buffalo City Metro.

