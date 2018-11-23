BCM to improve care for zoo animals

Students from overseas come to help and learn from experts

BCM has approached two different organisations for help with its troubled East London Zoo. It has approved service level agreements (SLA) with Safari4u and the National Zoological Gardens of South Africa (NZG) to help raise the standard of care at the zoo. Safari4u is a tourism-funded programme that gives pre-vet students – or anyone interested in animals, conservation or the veterinary field – the opportunity to work with animals in an African veterinary setting.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.