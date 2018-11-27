Some rates outcomes ready
Results to be finalised by end of November, but some may not be happy
Some BCM property owners who objected to the new rates valuations earlier in 2018, which saw many properties increase in value by up to 50%, have received letters with the outcome of their objections.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.