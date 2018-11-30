Residents feel the pain of union strike in BCM

Damaged traffic departments in Wilsonia and Braelyn have been shut

PREMIUM

There are no traffic services offered in East London because all traffic departments servicing the Buffalo City Metro are closed as a result of the illegal Samwu strike. Two venues – Wilsonia and Braelyn – were set alight while the Gonubie licensing venue was closed due to threats and intimidation of its workers.