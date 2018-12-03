Gonubie traffic department still shut

The Gonubie Traffic Department is still closed to the dismay of many. Notices stuck to the door and window of the small traffic department state that the reason for the closure is the “ongoing municipal strike”. Another notice advises that motorists phone the following numbers before making the trip to the department: · 043-705-9710 · 043-705-9733 · 043-705-9734 · 043-705-9709.