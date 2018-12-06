WATCH | Citizens join in to clean up Eastern Beach
Over 50 people joined forces on Thursday morning to clean up East London’s Eastern Beach, after weeks of rubbish piling up due to the Samwu strike.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.