Libraries closed for Christmas

Readers can borrow extra books and won’t incur fines during the break

Bookworms can cross “going to the library” off their holiday to-do list as Buffalo City Metro began to close the metro’s libraries from as early as last Thursday until January 6 next year. BCM spokesperson Thanduxolo Matebese said: “The reason for the annual closures is primarily that most libraries experience very low use by the public during the festive season.