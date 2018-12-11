Suspended official objects to BCM report

Mesuli Mlandu threatens court action, appeal to public protector

In a desperate move to clear his name, a former Buffalo City Metro senior official has instructed his lawyers to take whatever action needed to compel council speaker Alfred Mtsi to table his side of the story in a controversial deviation probe by the municipal public accounts committee (Mpac). Mesuli Mlandu, who recently resigned as a manager in city manager Andile Sihlahla’s office, was blamed in the report after the committee probed a deviation on the appointment of audit firm Sizwe Ntsaluba...