Burning tip: threat to homes
Smoke billowing from ‘illegal’ site since November, residents say
Fish Eagle Crescent residents fear for their safety as a fire continues to smoulder at a municipal refuse site, a stone’s throw away from their Beacon Bay homes.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.