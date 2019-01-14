"Illegal" BCM tip erupts into a blaze
The illegal BCM tip in Beacon Bay went up in flames on Monday. Flames leapt metres into the sky and a pall of grey and black smoke rose hundreds of metres into the sky. DA councillor Marion Mackley said she laid a complaint of arson at the Beacon Bay police station yesterday.Police could not confirm her claim at the time of writing.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.