Blaze at ‘illegal’ tip sparks fury
Arson complaint while residents plan to take BCM to court for removal of site
Arson is believed to be behind two massive fires on the controversial and allegedly illegal municipal refuse tip in Beacon Bay on Monday. Thick black smoke rose in a pall hundreds of metres high and a wall of bright orange flames was seen along the edge of the dump, which is bounded by industrial and suburban zones.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.