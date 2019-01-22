City

Vandals strip children’s play park

By Mamela Ndamase - 22 January 2019

An entertainment park in Mdantsane’s NU17 is under threat from brazen thieves who have stripped the park of its fence and an outdoor merry-go-round erected for the entertainment of children.

