Police investigate armed robbery at Retail Park in East London
Police are investigating a case of armed robbery after The Crazy Store in Retail Park was robbed of an undisclosed amount of money on Monday morning. When the Daily Dispatch arrived at the store, police had cordoned off the area with six police officers at the scene.East London police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala said the robbery took place at 9am as the store opened for business.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.