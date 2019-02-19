BCM workers’ path littered with threats
Buffalo City Metro has laid a complaint with police against temporary refuse collectors who allegedly “intimidated” BCM workers at the Cambridge waste depot last week.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.