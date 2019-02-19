Nahoon power outage

The electricity supply will be interrupted to consumers supplied by the Buffalo City Metro in Nahoon on Tuesday from 9am to 4pm, weather permitting.

The alternate date for the outage is Thursday.According city manager, Andile Sihlahla, the purpose of the interruption is for BCMM to carry out planned maintenance at their May Street mini-substation ,Mckenzie Street mini-substation and Drake Road mini-substation.Sihlahla warned consumers to treat all apparatus as being live throughout the whole period as the power may be restored at any time between 9am and 4pm.

“It is strongly recommended that all non-essential appliances be switched off or disconnected from the supply during this period in order to prevent damages thereto when the supply is restored.”