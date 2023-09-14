BREAKING | Man arrested after DNA tests link him to 14 rapes
An extensive investigation led by the police provincial family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) Unit has linked a 30-year-old man, through DNA evidence, to at least 14 rape cases spanning from Tsolo to Msobomvu in Butterworth. Some of these cases date back to as early as 2016, with victims ranging from 15 to 39 years old...
