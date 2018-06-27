OPINION | Change old mind-sets and adopt attitude that will make SA great
South Africa needs to constantly examine the narratives and ideas on which we have built our society. While good intent is almost always at the core of these ideas, good intent on its own is never enough. One of these narratives has to do with how we relate to the “poor”. The first problem is identification of the “poor”.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.