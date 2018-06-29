OPINION | Incontrovertible proof that the ANC can’t distinguish right from wrong

This week the ANC announced that it was “shocked” by the extent of corruption in this country. Many South Africans have reacted to the ANC’s shock with shock of their own, expressing astonishment that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s party could be so eyewateringly two-faced. I wasn’t shocked, but I must confess that I’m surprised.

