OPINION | Time to stop fueling around – go and vote

There’s a picture that does the rounds on social media every few weeks, showing 15 lanes of gridlock, with hundreds of cars going nowhere. Under this image is a caption: “In Germany the government has increased fuel price [sic]. In just one hour of time [sic] people abandoned their cars on the streets and avenues and walked home.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.