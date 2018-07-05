OPINION | We must give an account of racist power but also speak of those who stood in solidarity
“I have clean hands!” exclaimed the human rights commissioner, loud enough so everyone at the table could hear she was untainted by our racist past. I remember feeling a mix of amusement and astonishment – how could anyone who lived on both sides of 1994 claim to have been unaffected by our oppressive history? The occasion was the final stages of the reconciliation and reparation sessions between four white male students who humiliated five black workers on Free State University campus in 2008.
