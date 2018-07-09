OPINION | Check spec sheet - you could be losing out
If you are among the 138 South Africans who bought a VW Amarok Extreme bakkie between May 2017 and May 2018, you may or may not be driving around with a nice warm bum this winter.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.