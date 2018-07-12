OPINION | Principals must lead when teaching is weak

Anxious parents have been calling a lot recently. The child is in Grade 7 and waiting to hear from the schools s/he applied to for the first year of high school. Or the young adolescent is in Grade 12 and it is not clear whether s/he will be accepted to the universities applied to. The reason? The June exam results do not look too good and could scupper chances of admission to a favoured school or university.

