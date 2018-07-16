OPINION | Fire from below on a Saturday afternoon

I should visit my mother more often.

Driving to see her last weekend, I saw what political scientist Professor Somadoda Fikeni calls “the fire from below” – people no longer just demanding land, but being encouraged to take it and actually doing so.

In the space of one hour I saw four different land “occupations” in and around Soshanguve and Winterveldt, just north of Tshwane.Later the same day, I saw a fifth one in Wallmansthal, Tshwane. All on a Saturday afternoon.

The first one was near Soshanguve Block BB, on the Soutpan Road. This is a place that saw the first set of land occupations in 1990 when, in the wake of Nelson Mandela’s release from prison, huge chunks of land were settled. The growth of this first wave has led to the development of a massive, ever-growing township.

Last week’s occupation there was a sedate affair. A man had put up a sign saying “OFFICE” in huge letters and a motley group was putting up incredibly small shacks in the vast open space behind the office sign.

My friend and I drove on. The second occupation was at Dinamuneng – the old orange farm in Winterveldt. This was a working farm in the 80s. In the 90s it lay fallow, and then there seemed to be some attempts to revive it in the 2000s. This time I saw shacks being put up on one corner of what used to be the orange farm.

We got to the Soutpan T-junction, a place where for decades a Chinese family has run a general dealer and petrol station. Behind the shop is the Tswaing crater, where a government project to build a visitor centre and attract tourists, has just not taken off. Right at the T-junction a few cars were parked. A huge sign was up: OFFICE.

My friend walked over. The open piece of land was open for occupation, said one of the men. A mere R500 secured you the site. You can settle the rest – R1500 – later. What about title deeds? You can get a receipt right now, said the man.

In all three places the men offering or selling stands were neither ANC nor EFF. They said they act with the authority of the City of Tshwane, but didn’t have titles. They were “entrepreneurs”.