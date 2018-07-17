OPINION | Where are our chiefs and Good Samaritans?
“Any man’s death diminishes me, because I am involved in mankind; and therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee.” John Donne wrote these words in the 16th century; the same time as Jan van Riebeeck arrived in the Cape. I’ve often wondered if, among those who have lost their lives since then, was not one who might have been our liberator long before 1994; call him our Moses or a predecessor to Mandela [Ah Dalibhunga!].
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.