OPINION | Zim poll – stakes are high and it’s a close race

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu-PF hope a credible victory in the July 30 election will legitimise the power (both party and state) they gained from the “soft coup” that toppled Robert Mugabe last November. With victory, they say, the donors and dollars will flood into the country they have resurrected from nearly two moribund decades.

