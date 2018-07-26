Crucial pieces of land ownership knowledge still missing

Commercial farms

We are still left with critical unanswered questions of fact: How many white farmers are there? How many black farmers? Where has the 30% target been met? And 30% of what?For the purposes of debating land reform and, more recently, EWC, it is surely essential to know how many farms and farmers there are – but no-one knows for sure.



So the big unanswered questions are: how many commercial farmers are there, on how many operational farms, and over what area?



Certainly, there are not 11680 private individual farmers as the audit appears superficially to suggest; in part because in the audit “farm” means a surveyed land unit, a portion or remainder, not an operational farm in the everyday sense. But it leaves 54% of private land out of the results, this being the area it has not been possible to racially categorise because it is owned by companies, trusts and corporations.



There appears to be no up-to-date source. The department of agriculture’s data is for 1991. The most authoritative source is the StatsSA survey of commercial farms in 2007 giving 3500 commercial farms, of which most were individual, family and partner-owned farms.



Unfortunately, Stats SA has not been able to secure funding for this activity in the past 10 years so we do not even know how many commercial farms there are in 2018, let alone how many are white-owned. But if there were 3500 ten years ago and the trend has been downwards for many years, how many now? AgriSA EC has just over 3000 members, and is aware of some unregistered farmers.



The government’s 30% target is set in hectares, not number of farms, so what is the area of white-owned farms? Again, we do not know. The “race unknown” trusts and companies may be owned in the same proportions as racially categorised individual ownership, but no one knows for sure. If we estimate crudely, for want of any other method, that the racial division of the 54% is the same as that for individually owned land, then white-owned companies, trusts and so on own a further 3.9million ha.



Added to the three million ha of individually white-owned land, this comes to about 6.9million ha, or 40% of Eastern Cape.



Land reform so far

Since 1994 about 900 projects (farms?) totalling 600000ha have been acquired by the state from willing white sellers under a succession of redistribution programmes. At least a third, perhaps half, of these remain state land that has not been transferred to black beneficiaries.



Since 2009 they have been given short-term leases, useless for raising finance or encouraging commitment from new farmers. In fact, this is the same policy under which the farms in Ciskei – still in limbo 40 years later – were expropriated by the apartheid state. Ironically, because of the geography of the province, white farms – the target for expropriation – are predominantly in the drier western half, where cropping is an option only under capital and management-intensive irrigation, and smallstock and wildlife on large areas are the enterprises of choice.The restitution programme has left 200 Community Property Associations without title – some on formerly white farms, some on communal land, as the state favours traditional leaders over the constitution.



The most consistent record of land reform successes and failures in the Eastern Cape over twenty years has been the Farmers Weekly, publishing factual farm reports with photographs at frequent intervals.



Urban ownership

The urban picture is very different from the rural. Black ownership (361469 or 56%) is greater than white (169622 or 26%) in terms of number of individual land owners, but this is only part of a complicated situation of white suburbs becoming mixed; apartheid-derived forms of tenure, some since converted to ownership, some still municipal rentals; RDP houses with 8-year title restrictions, many still without title.



Most formal urban dwellings (60%) are paid off or bonded, 15% are rented.The 43% urban population of three million people in 762560 households live on private erven covering 139839ha and 130000 informal sites. Informal housing is found in every town, with 130000 households in 370 settlements with shaky tenure, some owned, many rented, most “rent free”.



Municipalities are struggling to cope with progressively formalising tenure so services can be provided. Some are on municipal land, some on private, some even on communal, all needing different processes of administration.If we put together what we do know with estimates of what is missing, then racial land ownership, provincially, may look something like the pie graph.



On the basis of this analysis, what realistic scope is there for expropriation without compensation? There are three very different potential target areas:

State land (identified but not transferred with title to beneficiaries, lying on both communal land and acquired formerly white farms);

White-owned farms;

Land on which informal settlements are long established, whether municipal, private or state.

The first is easy technically, requiring only political will. The second needs careful thought in terms of the conditions of the parliamentary resolution, and the agricultural limitations touched on earlier. The third is complex, needing major resources of expertise, negotiation and policy development.



Coleman is a rural development, land and agricultural planning consultant in the Eastern Cape.