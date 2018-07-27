OPINION | Tell the people how bad things really are

When will President Cyril Ramaphosa and Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene let the public in on the news of just how bad a state the country is in financially?The other day Ramaphosa said in a television interview: “This hardship will not last forever and growth is going to happen.

“It is around the corner and soon we’ll be able to alleviate the difficult burden that our people are bearing at the moment.”

Anybody with even a little understanding of South Africa’s economy and public finances knows this is nonsense.

Relief is not around the corner.

There is no guarantee that growth “will happen”.

The outlook is highly uncertain.

Most forecasts for 2018 and 2019 have GDP growth lower than population growth.

No progress has been made on making the structural reforms needed to attract investment.

In fact, the hardship Ramaphosa talks about is hardship that is still to come.

In October, the government will again be forced to cut budgets for housing, school building, roads and infrastructure, and will be unable to find more money for healthcare and hospitals, which are in a state of collapse.

But the hardship message has not and will not go out.

Ramaphosa glosses over the looming problems, giving the nod to above-inflation increases in the public sector.

Nene, who equally should be telling the truth about where we stand, is silent.

When faced with an opportunity to speak to the news media – like he was at a special World Economic Forum meeting in Johannesburg – he takes care not to say anything worth quoting.

Asked on that occasion whether he had concerns about Eskom, Nene said he had none. The government had appointed a new board and executive team, he said, repeating news now six months old. It was now looking into “stabilising Eskom’s finances”, he said without any further explanation, after which the business model would receive attention.

What he should have said is that Eskom poses a major risk to the national economy and public finances.

It is the number one problem on our agenda.