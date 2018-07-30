OPINION | Beware: cars don’t come with crash records

One of the most-asked questions by would-be buyers of a second-hand car is: “Has it been in an accident?” It’s fair to say many a car salesman has answered with a “no”, or a reassuring “only a fender bender” when the truth would be: “Yes, a really bad one, you wouldn’t believe what the car looked like before it was fixed.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.